Fiscally constrained itself, Beijing is not keen to bail out companies. Plus, in the last few years, regulators have already gained some expertise in winding down unwieldy debt-fueled conglomerates. The restructurings of Anbang Group Holdings Co. and HNA Group Co., while painfully slow, were largely orderly and did not prompt a Lehman-like moment. So can China do it again with Evergrande? First, it has an impossible equation to solve.