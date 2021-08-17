Hypothetically, Hengda’s assets may not even be available for Evergrande’s foreign investors to claw back some of their losses. It’s a far worse scenario than that faced by investors in HNA, where the restructuring included operating assets such as Grand China Air. According to a Goldman Sachs Group estimate, Hengda as of 2020 accounted for about 80.6% of Evergrande’s total assets — now under separate management. Hengda also holds 73.7% of Evergrande’s debt. In this scenario, Hengda would just take care of its own creditors and survive on its own, leaving the parent to fend for itself.