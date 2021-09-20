Of course, the reason for the sudden price swings is clear and understandable. The prospect of the crisis at indebted developer China Evergrande Group no longer being contained lets imaginations run wild about possible contagion risks in the world’s second-largest economy and across the globe. Combine that with the feeling that investors are overly exposed to American stocks — as evidenced by the $46 billion that flowed into U.S. equity funds in the week through Sept. 15, the most since March — and that the Federal Reserve can’t do much of anything to directly resolve this problem, and it’s easy to see why warnings of a looming correction start to resonate. Especially after the S&P 500 has gone 219 trading sessions without closing below its 50-day moving average twice in a row, the longest such streak since 1996. It’s hard to shake the feeling that something had to give.