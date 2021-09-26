That’s what eventually caught up with Evergrande. Inventory makes up a big portion of its working capital, and as that deteriorated, bills piled up. (According to the New York Times, the real-estate developer’s funding squeeze hit as early as April.) In addition to the debt the company took out from mainstream financing channels, Evergrande leaned on vendors and other parts of its supply chain — apartment buyers and customers. It even roped in its employees, who were told to invest in the company’s wealth products. In an interview cited by the Times, management said the employee investments were part of “supply chain financing” and would allow Evergrande to make payments to its suppliers.