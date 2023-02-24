Evergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.
The electric utility posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $752.7 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.86 billion.
Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.
