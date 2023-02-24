Evergy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $752.7 million, or $3.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.86 billion.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVRG

GiftOutline Gift Article