Everi Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $27 million.
The cash access products company posted revenue of $205.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $120.5 million, or $1.24 per share. Revenue was reported as $782.5 million.
Everi Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share.
