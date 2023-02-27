EverQuote: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) on Monday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fourth quarter.
The company posted revenue of $88.3 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.2 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $24.4 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $404.1 million.
