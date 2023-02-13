The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Eversource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 13, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. EST

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $320.2 million.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The New England power provider posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.

Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.43 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ES

