Eversource: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Eversource Energy (ES) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $320.2 million.
The New England power provider posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.67 billion.
Eversource expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.43 per share.
