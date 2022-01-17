This week’s more stable market conditions provided the perfect opportunity for corporate treasurers to get ahead of their funding needs. As has become standard during the pandemic, the biggest share of just over half has been taken by the official sector (governments, supranationals and related agencies known collectively as SSAs). A 30-year deal from Italy got the ball rolling last week and has been swiftly followed by 10-year and longer deals from Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Cyprus — with others soon to come.
The mounting needs of governments have led to them out of the traditional auction process to a greater presence in the syndicated market where investment banks corral investor demand. There, governments can raise much larger amounts, often in longer maturities too. It has been particularly popular for the new wave of ESG-linked debt, which compromised a record 44% of all euro-denominated issuance in November. And official borrowing isn’t likely to diminish: The European Union needs to raise 800 billion euros over the next five years — a third of that amount green-labelled.
Even excluding the SSA sector, overall European-led high-grade issuance is 50% higher than the U.S. market equivalent so far this year, though this gap will no doubt narrow as the dust settles over the Fed. What is most interesting is how many deals have been launched by financial institutions in Europe, and not just in euros. Sterling- and Swiss franc-denominated ones are plentiful too. French banks Societe Generale SA and BNP Paribas SA have both brought multi-billion new issues in dollars to diversify their investor base.
So far new bank debt comprises a 36% share, with 52 billion euros raised in 72 deals as of Jan. 13. That’s a 40% uplift in size from last year’s pace, albeit some deals will have been held back from 2021 because the rapid spread of the omicron variant in early December brought a premature close to new issue markets. Still, there is room for bank supply to regain more of the overall pie. In the first two active weeks of 2020, just before Covid took hold, financial institutions made up nearly half of total new issues in Europe. With SSAs not backing away, there is going to be a lot more debt for sale. Expect more records to be broken as long as investor interest holds up.
Keeping the market flowing involves several factors. For fixed income investors, the smarts come with timing when money is put to work. Bond sales usually provide a carrot of a new issue premium above existing debt yields to win over investors. However, those little slivers can appear paltry if overall bond yields rise fast — as was the case for the past month when investors ran for the hills. A 10-basis point drop in the last week in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield enticed everyone back into the pool. Europe’s bond issuers have taken full advantage of these elements to set their record.
With much of the past two years dominated by overflowing monetary and fiscal stimulus, there had been little need for European banks to raise extra capital, apart from the occasional refinancing of a specific need or particularly attractive opportunity. With the European Central Bank calling an end to its pandemic QE program by March, and the Bank of England having stopped QE altogether, there is pressure to look ahead for bank capital funding. It’s back to the old normal — meaning financial institution capital-raising is set to duke it out with SSAs.
Investor demand is still very healthy overall, although the order book multiples of issue sizes have reduced somewhat. That makes little difference to the allocation process: Whether a book is five or 10 times over-subscribed, it still sees pretty similar portions handed out to the major end-investors.
There is still plenty of froth. However, there are signs investors are becoming a little choosier as underlying government bond yields rise. Investment-grade credit spreads have ticked up since mid-December, with financial sector spreads the highest since November 2020, albeit nowhere near the highs seen at the start of the pandemic.
Corporate issuance has thus far been muted in comparison though there have been several billion-euro deals from large utilities. This is to be expected at the start of the new year, when companies with lower credit ratings, often requiring more credit analysis, are crowded out by high-grade frequent issuers. High-yield issuance usually comes after the initial surge has subsided. That probably explains why — for now at least — sub-investment grade credit spreads are little changed.
For now, higher yields, along with modestly wider spreads, are attracting investors. Meanwhile, issuers flock to raise debt before the interest rate landscape changes when the Fed gets to hiking with a vengeance.
