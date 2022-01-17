So far new bank debt comprises a 36% share, with 52 billion euros raised in 72 deals as of Jan. 13. That’s a 40% uplift in size from last year’s pace, albeit some deals will have been held back from 2021 because the rapid spread of the omicron variant in early December brought a premature close to new issue markets. Still, there is room for bank supply to regain more of the overall pie. In the first two active weeks of 2020, just before Covid took hold, financial institutions made up nearly half of total new issues in Europe. With SSAs not backing away, there is going to be a lot more debt for sale. Expect more records to be broken as long as investor interest holds up.