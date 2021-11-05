That’s not what most discussion of the SALT-cap repeal effort has focused on. Advocates emphasize the impact on the middle class while skeptics in the media note the potential windfall for those with very high incomes. The conservative Tax Foundation estimates that those in the top 1% of the income distribution, which in 2017 meant an adjusted gross income of $515,371 or more, would see their after-tax income rise 2.8% with full SALT repeal while those in the middle of the income distribution would see a gain of less than 0.05%. (Taxpayers in the 95th to 99th percentile — the HENRYs — would get a 1.2% income boost.) Perhaps in response to the bad press, not to mention the estimated $90-billion-a-year cost of full repeal, the text of the House legislation released Wednesday raised the cap to $72,500 from $10,000 while some Democrats are pushing to pair repeal with an expansion of the AMT. Both approaches would reduce the gains for very high earners but mostly or entirely spare those making less than $500,000 a year. The HENRYs seem to have landed in a political sweet spot. Republicans do nice things for them because they’re high earners, Democrats do nice things for them because they’re not rich yet.