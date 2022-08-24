Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Joe Biden is using executive action to forgive some government student loans. It’s news many former students have been longing to hear. The move will help alleviate the weight on borrowers of $1.6 trillion in federal education debt, a figure that has more than tripled in the last 15 years.

1. Who would Biden’s plan help?

The package is limited to those with annual incomes of less than $125,000 for individuals or $250,000 for households. It provides as much as $10,000 in debt relief for most borrowers and more -- as much as $20,000 -- for those who received Pell grants, federal awards to undergraduates who display exceptional financial need. As many as 43 million borrowers are eligible to benefit from the plan, according to the White House, which said the relief would cancel the remaining balances for almost half of them.

2. Who would be left out?

According to Education Department data, 27 million borrowers have debt of between $10,000 and $100,000, though some of them are Pell Grant recipients and therefore eligible for up to $20,000 in relief. Only 3.3 million owe more than that, including about 900,000 who have debt exceeding $200,000, a group that likely includes many current or former graduate students. It was unclear whether forgiveness would extend to parents who borrowed for their children.

3. What else has Biden done?

On his first day in office, he directed the Department of Education to extend a freeze on federal student-loan payments and to keep the interest rate at 0%, which means no accumulation of interest during the freeze. In addition to the debt relief plan announced Aug. 24, Biden extended the moratorium on repaying student loans for four months through Dec. 31. The payments were first suspended in 2020 as part of the pandemic relief effort, but do not apply to private loans. Biden’s administration has already been forgiving targeted amounts. That includes most recently the $5.8 billion in debt for students who the government said were defrauded by the defunct Corinthian Colleges Inc., a for-profit college chain. The June announcement said loans held by 560,000 borrowers was the largest discharge in the Education Department’s history.

4. What’s the argument in favor of the debt-canceling plan?

When the idea was first floated during the 2020 campaign, part of the rationale for both debt cancellation and the payments pause was to support a pandemic-weakened economy. That seems less apt now, as the US is confronting the steepest inflation in decades. Some forgiveness could help keep struggling borrowers from defaulting, which can scar credit reports. Some advocates see the issue as generational fairness, saying no previous cohort had to enter adulthood with such a debt burden. There’s also a racial equity element: Forgiving $10,000 in debt to all borrowers regardless of income would have zeroed out loan balances for 2 million Black borrowers and reduced the Black-White gap in the share of individuals with student debt from 9 to 6 percentage points, according to data Senator Elizabeth Warren cited from the University of California Merced and Princeton University. Also, according to the White House, Black borrowers are twice as likely to have received Pell Grants than White ones.

5. What do critics say?

That the plan would be unfair to those who have already paid back student loans or who worked their way through college to avoid debt. Some progressive activists, like Warren, have called for forgiving up to $50,000 in loans, while others have pressed for deeper relief for targeted groups, like students who didn’t finish their degrees. Some student loan advocates stress the importance of making forgiveness automatic, or at least lowering the bureaucratic hurdles that have plagued other student loan repayment programs to help struggling borrowers. And people on all sides of the issue point out that forgiving debt does nothing to alter the economics of education that produced the borrowing in the first place -- the rising price tag for higher education.

