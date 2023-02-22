Evolent Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.
The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $382.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.7 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $19.2 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion.
