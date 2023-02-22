Evolent Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 10 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $382.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $373.7 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $19.2 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Evolent Health said it expects revenue in the range of $420 million to $440 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

GiftOutline Gift Article