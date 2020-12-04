He raised more than $18 million from more than 90 different investors for a company called Turstify that was supposed to connect consumers with private investigators. One investor contributed nearly $2 million. But Boice admitted he used at least $3.7 million of the money for personal expenses, including private jet travel and furnishing a seaside vacation home.
The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed a civil complaint against Boice and his wife at the time, Jennifer Mellon, who served as a vice president of Trustify.
Boice, who also had a residence in Fernandina Beach, florida, willbe sentenced in March.
