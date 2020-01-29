When Wright joined the Minneapolis law firm Dorsey and Whitney, among his clients was Supervalu, which hired him as chief executive in 1981. Wright built Supervalu into the nation’s largest grocery wholesaler in the 1980s and 1990s.
Wright remained CEO until 2000 and acquired a number of companies that grew Supervalu to $20 billion in annual revenue. The company was the nation’s largest food distributor at that time and the 10th largest retail grocer, with Cub Foods as its flagship.
