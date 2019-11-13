Authorities say MacFarlane paid $200,000 to get his daughter into USC as a fake soccer star in 2014, and then paid $250,000 to get his son admitted as a fake basketball recruit in 2017.

Prosecutors requested a year in prison. The 56-year-old from Del Mar, California, has apologized and said he wrongly agreed to participate in the scheme as his marriage was falling apart.

