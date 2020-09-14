Prime Minister Boris Johnson argues that the legislation, to be debated Monday by the House of Commons, is needed to protect the U.K.’s internal market because the EU has threatened to block food shipments from England, Scotland and Wales to the province of Northern Ireland.
But Cox says rather than reneging on its international commitments the government should use the legal remedies contained in the agreement to challenge any unreasonable behavior by the EU.
“I simply cannot approve or endorse a situation in which we go back on our word, given solemnly,” Cox said Monday on Times Radio. “The breaking of the law ultimately leads to very long-term and permanent damage to this country’s reputation.”
