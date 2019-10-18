In a statement, the company says it authorized no inappropriate surveillance activity, and calls the lawsuit meritless.
Steve Wynn isn’t a named plaintiff. He stepped down from his casino company in February 2018 — shortly after Nielsen was quoted in The Wall Street Journal commenting about employees fears’ of Wynn.
Wynn is also suing Nielsen, claiming defamation.
