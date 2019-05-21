NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia man who previously headed the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport has been indicted on charges related to the airport’s loan to a defunct airline.

News outlets report Ken Spirito was arrested Monday on charges including money laundering. An indictment unsealed that day says he worked to hide that public funds were being used to finance People Express Airlines in 2014.

The Daily Press reports the loan was made that year and later repaid in full with public funds. The indictment says Spirito misappropriated a total of $5.2 million in airport and economic development grants and other cash.

Unrelated to that airline and loan, Spirito was fired in 2017 over allegations that he misused public funds. He was conditionally released from custody. He’s set to appear in court next month.

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.