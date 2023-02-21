Exact Sciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MADISON, Wis. — MADISON, Wis. — Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $127.7 million in its fourth quarter. The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 90 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $553 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.3 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $623.5 million, or $3.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.08 billion.

Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion.

