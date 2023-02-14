Exelon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $432 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.05 billion, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.08 billion.

Exelon expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 million to $2.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXC

