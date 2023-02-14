Exelon: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $432 million.
The energy company posted revenue of $4.67 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.52 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.05 billion, or $2.08 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.08 billion.
Exelon expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.3 million to $2.4 million.
