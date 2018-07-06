The S&P 500 rose 1.5 percent over a holiday-shortened week, the most since early June. The Dow Jones added 0.8 percent, ending a three-week streak of declines. Small-caps outperformed, with the Russell 2000 rallying 3.1 percent, as investors favor domestic-oriented companies amid trade tensions.

To be sure, active managers have grown more cautious, trimming cyclical positions as the nine-year rally closed in on becoming the longest in history. Last month, only 39 percent of large-cap funds beat the market.

It’s getting riskier to keep an aggressive stance now that the United States and China have exchanged the first shots in a trade war, midterm elections loom, and political instability spread from Britain to Germany, said David Ader, chief macro strategist at Informa Financial Intelligence.

“There are these truly strategic, existential questions,” he said. “How would you position? I think you’re supposed to get more defensive, particularly after the type of gain that we’ve seen in the stock market. You don’t get fired for ringing the register.”

The Treasury will sell $48 billion of three-month bills and $42 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 1.97 percent and 2.13 percent in when-issued trading. It will sell four-week bills and $33 billion of three-year notes Tuesday, $22 billion of 10-year notes Wednesday and $14 billion of 30-year bonds Thursday.