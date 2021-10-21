Sales were down 2.3% from September last year.
The median home prices jumped to $352,800, a 13.3% increase from September last year. The rise in prices continued to weigh on first-time buyers, who accounted for 28% of all sales last month. That’s the lowest level since July 2015, the NAR said.
At the end of September, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.27 million homes for sale, down 0.8% the previous month and down 13% from a year ago. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2.4 months’ supply, the NAR said.