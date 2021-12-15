Ethical debt took a record 44% share in Europe in November, with nearly a third overall for the year. The European Union itself is responsible for a large chunk of this: About one-third of the 800 billion-euro EU NextGeneration recovery fund will be raised in green debt through the middle of the decade. ING Groep NV analysts see a range of one to 10 basis points of “greenium” for ESG issues over comparable conventional debt. Corporations can see the carrot. And investors are tripping over themselves to “greenify” their portfolios. It’s a trend that’s here to stay and Europe is leading the global charge. Sovereigns, supranationals and agencies — led by the EU — will continue to dominate new issuance league tables as government debt magically turns green, too.