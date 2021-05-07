The energy drink maker’s first-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Microchip Technology Inc., up $3.24 to $149.75.
The chipmaker gave investors a solid revenue forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.
Beyond Meat Inc., down $8.32 to $110.73.
The plant-based meat company’s first-quarter loss was much bigger than Wall Street expected.
Square Inc., up $9.39 to $233.35.
The mobile payments services provider handily beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Planet Fitness Inc., down $3.44 to $77.14.
The fitness center operator’s first-quarter profit and sales fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Roku Inc., up $32.82 to $317.
The video streaming company reported a surprisingly big first-quarter profit on strong sales.