A key hurdle will be approval in the U.S. Congress. Biden’s tax proposals, which would be needed to comply with the global minimum, face opposition from Republicans, and the Democratic president has only a narrow majority. Rejection by the U.S., the world’s largest economy and home to many of the biggest multinationals, could seriously undermine the global deal. Any parts that are enshrined in a tax treaty would require a two-thirds vote in the U.S. Senate. Still, Biden could argue that passage would relieve U.S. tech companies of burdensome national digital taxes that would have to be withdrawn in favor of the global arrangement — a prospect that may have some bipartisan appeal.