About $800 million would fund improvements and repairs at dams that are used for drinking water, irrigation, flood control and hydropower. Scores of dams across the U.S. are in poor or unsatisfactory condition, according to state and federal agencies. In 2017, damage at California’s Oroville Dam prompted evacuation orders covering nearly 200,000 people. Feinstein’s office recently said that California alone has 89 dams that are “in less than satisfactory condition.”