The “increasingly authoritarian” governments of India, Mexico, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Hungary have been NSO clients, and some of them selected “journalists, human rights defenders, political opponents, businesspeople and even heads of state as targets of this invasive technology,” according to a July 2021 report by a Paris-based investigative journalism organization called Forbidden Stories. Amnesty International, which provided technical support to the investigation, named Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Rwanda, Togo and the United Arab Emirates as additional NSO clients identified by Forbidden Stories and its media partners. Separately, the Committee to Protect Journalists, drawing on work by the University of Toronto’s cyber-research unit Citizen Lab and Amnesty International, said Pegasus and spyware from three other companies -- Cyberbit Solutions of Israel, Hacking Team of Italy and FinFisher of Germany -- were used to target 38 journalists, commentators or their associates by state actors since 2011.