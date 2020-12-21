Exxon Mobil, down 78 cents to $41.95
Energy companies fell along with the price of crude as traders worried about demand for energy weakening.
Carnival, down 40 cents to $21.06
Travel-related companies fell broadly as countries imposed new restrictions on the United Kingdom following the appearance of a new virus strain there.
Nike, up $6.74 to $144.02
The athletic shoe maker reported results for its latest quarter that were much better than analysts were expecting.
RealPage, up $19.50 to $87.33
The provider of software and data to the real estate industry agreed to be taken private by Thoma Bravo, a private equity firm.
Aerojet Rocketdyne, up $10.73 to $52.77
Lockheed Martin agreed to buy the company for $4.3 billion in cash.
Intel, down $1.10 to $46.36
Bloomberg reported late Friday that Microsoft was working on designing its own chips for servers and Surface PCs.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.