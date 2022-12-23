Exxon Mobil, Newmont rise; Mission Produce, Nutanix fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has reportedly ended buyout talks with the enterprise cloud platform services provider.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.80 to $108.68.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.
Newmont Corp., up 35 cents to $47.85.
The gold producer rose along with prices for the precious metal.
United Airlines Holdings Inc., up 11 cents to $38.39.
Airline stocks were unsettled as a winter storm forces flight cancellations throughout the U.S.
Carnival Corp. down 7 cents to $7.81.
Consumers are tempering spending, which could hurt travel companies and other non-essential services and goods.
Tesla Inc., down $2.20 to $123.15.
CEO Elon Musk said he will not sell shares of the electric vehicle maker next year.