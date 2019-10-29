The FAA action follows orders from regulators in Canada and Europe that A220s be flown at no more than 94% of full power above 29,000 feet.

There have been several reports of engine problems during flights. Most recently, a Swiss International Air Lines A220 flying from London to Geneva was forced to land in Paris. The airline briefly grounded its A220 fleet for inspections.

The single-aisle plane was designed by Canada’s Bombardier and taken over by Airbus.

