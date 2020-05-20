David M. McDonald, an attorney for Humes McCoy, said the company does not own any aircraft and merely acted as a broker between cargo customers and licensed air carriers.
“It is our position that no violations took place,” he said.
The FAA said Humes McCoy used small planes to operate 270 illegal flights in North Carolina, South Carolina and Iowa from 2017 through 2019. The alleged violations are civil, not criminal.
The company has 30 days to respond to the FAA. The agency frequently reduces proposed penalties during negotiations.
