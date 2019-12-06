The FAA said the tracks were made brittle during a process in which they received a coating of cadmium and titanium, and that suppliers notified Boeing of the problem. Boeing still submitted the planes for FAA flight approval even after deciding that the slat tracks “could not be used due to a failed strength test,” according to an FAA statement.
Chicago-based Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has 30 days to respond to the FAA.
