FAA warns that staffing shortage will delay flights in NYC

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that it was reducing flights in the area around New York City because of lack of staffing.
“Due to the availability of staff tonight, the FAA must reduce the flow of aircraft in certain airspace serving New York City to maintain safety,” the FAA said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Airlines and the FAA have traded blame for flight delays and cancellations this summer. Much of the airlines’ charges have focused on a flight-control center in Jacksonville, Florida. The FAA has promised to increase staffing there.
Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines have said that FAA staffing issues have prevented them from operating all the flights to Florida that they would like to schedule.