FAA will switch Okla. facility to solar power for $4 million

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration will pay nearly $4 million for its largest solar-power project yet, updating an air-traffic control and training center in Oklahoma. The agency said Thursday that the project will help it meet President Joe Biden's order that government buildings use 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030.

The Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center in Oklahoma City includes more than 130 buildings spread over 1,100 acres.

“This project captures the area’s abundant sunshine, will save valuable taxpayer dollars and will help build a more sustainable aviation system,” said Billy Nolen, the FAA’s acting administrator.

The FAA said the panels are expected to generate enough power for 260 average homes and reduce the center’s electric bill by $170,000 to $200,000 a year.

At the upfront cost of $3.98 million, it will take 20 to 23 years for the panels to pay for themselves.

GiftOutline Gift Article