Fabrinet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands — Fabrinet (FN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $63.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had profit of $1.71. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The company that assembles optical, electro-mechanical and electronic devices for other companies posted revenue of $668.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $652.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Fabrinet expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.86 to $1.93.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $660 million for the fiscal third quarter.

