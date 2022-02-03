It is telling that Google has been tinkering with the mechanics of its advertising business, in what looks like an attempt to protect its golden goose from a pile-on by regulators and privacy advocates. Chrome, its browser used by almost two-thirds of internet users, will stop using third-party cookies from the end of 2023 even though the digital tools are critical for advertisers. In one way, the company may be laying the groundwork for a time when the display and search ads business won’t be so straightforward or lucrative.