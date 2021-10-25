Meanwhile, Facebook still faces intense antitrust and regulatory scrutiny. If lawmakers pass legislation that forces it to change its algorithm to a less engaging chronological feed — one option that has been floated — it would seriously crimp its business model. But given Congress’s track record, the likelihood of serious reform enacted in a timely manner is low.That means that in the short term, the Federal Trade Commission is Facebook’s primary regulatory threat. Along with the agency’s antitrust lawsuit which it refiled two months ago that seeks to break up the company, the agency could investigate whether Facebook’s ad-based business model rooted in collecting user data violates privacy laws. And at the very least, Facebook seems likely to dramatically raise its content moderation spending due to public pressure. While the company has repeatedly said it has spent more than $13 billion on safety and security over the last five years, that figure is just 4% of its sales in the time frame. It should do more. But even if Facebook spends billions of dollars more on moderators or faces some behavioral remedies from the FTC, much of the downside may be priced into its shares. After a decline in recent months, the company’s shares now trade at roughly 20 times the fiscal 2022 earnings consensus. Analysts still expect the company to grow its sales at double-digit rates over the next two years. If accurate, it makes the current valuation attractive compared with big technology peers. Apple, for example, is valued at 26 times fiscal 2022 earnings, yet is only expected to grow its revenue by 3% next year.So, for investors, it’s hard to argue that they should abandon Facebook right now.