A possible analogy for what’s going on in social media might be the broadcast television world: Facebook dominated everything just like cable television, while multiplying new platforms carved out different demographic niches. Perhaps Snapchat and TikTok are MTV and Facebook is cable news. It might not be as fun to be cable news but it’s arguably a more stable business to be in over the long run. There will always be old people and they’ll always be interested in news and politics. Whereas youth culture will forever be fickle, as the rise and fall of MTV has shown.