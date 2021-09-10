As for usefulness, I’m betting the primary reason people will be tempted to buy Stories is their audio functionality. The glasses come with “discrete, open-ear speakers” and three different mics, which mean you can listen to a podcast while on a run, or even take a call while walking to your car. There’s an option to start recording by saying “Hey Facebook, start video,” something I can’t see people using much. The real draw will be doing the things you would normally do with earphones like Apple Inc.’s wireless AirPods or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds. Why go through the hassle of plugging those in your ears and wearing sunglasses when you could wear just one thing, and that one thing can also record anything interesting that happens along the way?