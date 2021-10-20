Still, this is one area where Facebook seems to have moved in the right direction. It recently hired Ernst & Young Global Ltd., one of the Big Four accounting firms, to assess how it measures harm, saying EY would start its audit some time in 2021. Set up correctly, that could create a more reputable chain of accountability than exists today. Facebook declined to answer questions about when the audit would be published, which criteria EY would apply, or which arm of EY would do the audit.