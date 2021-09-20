Zuckerberg has also kept the group, handpicked in late 2007 by former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, close to hand. A former Facebook executive told me in 2019 that out of the handful of people in Zuckerberg’s inner circle, at least two were key executives from the growth team: Naomi Gleit, one of the company’s longest serving employees, and Javier Olivan, who has led Facebook’s international expansion in the developing world. A third growth-team leader was Alex Schultz, who for the past year has been Facebook’s chief marketing officer. Zuckerberg has said that without Schultz’s work, Facebook would not have connected more than two billion people around the world.