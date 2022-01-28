Zuckerberg clearly wants to buy his way into the metaverse. He has acquired a string of small, virtual-reality companies in the past two years, mostly in gaming, including Big Box VR, Unit 2 Games and Beat Games, the studio behind Beat Saber. But he hasn’t purchased Instagram-like game changers such as Fortnight publisher Epic Games Inc. or games developer Unity Software. Zuckerberg tried to buy Unity several years ago back when its valuation was in the single-digit billions, according to “The History of the Future,” a book about the founding story of Oculus. Unity has since gone public and has a market cap of $28 billion.