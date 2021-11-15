Replacing fallible technology with fallible humans isn’t the answer. But putting them together might be. Humans often babysit algorithms when the stakes are high. For instance, Meta Platforms Inc. (the new corporate name of Facebook) employs thousands of people to check its software’s ability to spot misinformation and hate-speech — and it should hire many more. Policing is as high-stakes as you can get, with the potential to ruin lives with every mistake. That means it needs to invest in more skilled people to oversee any new artificial intelligence tech it implements.