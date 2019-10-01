Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

• The global economy flashed louder warning signs on Tuesday as a wave of data showed manufacturing stuck in a slump, exports falling and sentiment sliding

• Automation has “contributed substantially” to reducing the portion of national income that goes to U.S. workers over the past two decades, according to a new study by economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

• Businesses across America are straining to cope with import taxes and protectionism under the Trump administration

• Shinzo Abe is taking a big gamble on his political legacy as the economy is set to tackle a big consumption tax hike

• Turkey’s president is giving analysts a bit of whiplash with an economic vision that rests on a mixed bag of numbers

• In another sign of trade stresses, South Korea’s consumer prices fell for the first time in records dating back a half-century

• Finally, here’s how capital controls and sky-high rates are crushing Argentina’s housing market

