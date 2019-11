SHANGHAI — The Sackler family’s opioid empire in the United States is collapsing under an avalanche of litigation over marketing tactics that has driven their company, Purdue Pharma, into bankruptcy.

Interviews and documents obtained by AP show their international affiliate, Mundipharma, has been driving growth in China using many of the same tactics that Purdue was forced to abandon in the U.S. as the death toll from opioid overdoses soared.