FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Anna Sorokin, right, and her lawyer Todd Spodek react as the jury foreman reads the verdict in New York. Spodek, a fake German heiress who swindled tens of thousands of dollars from New York banks and hotels, is set to learn her punishment. She faces sentencing Thursday, May 9, in Manhattan state court following her conviction for theft of services and grand larceny. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A fake German heiress who swindled tens of thousands of dollars from New York banks and hotels is set to learn her punishment.

Anna Sorokin will be sentenced Thursday in state court following her conviction for theft of services and grand larceny.

Sorokin’s defense attorney has said she faces up to 15 years in prison on the most serious charge. She also faces could be deported to Germany for overstaying her visa.

A Manhattan jury last month found Sorokin guilty of defrauding banks, hotels and friends of more than $200,000. Prosecutors said she attempted to steal millions more through multiple scams.

Sorokin falsely claimed her father was a diplomat or an oil baron.

Her attorney argued she never intended to commit a crime and planned to pay the money back.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.