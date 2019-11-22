The party, founded earlier this year, currently has no seats in Parliament. It is running in almost 300 seats, but it has withdrawn from 317 Conservative-dominated constituencies to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote.
Farage said that “without us there will be no genuine Brexit.”
