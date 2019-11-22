LONDON — Britain’s stalled departure from the European Union is taking a temporary back seat in Britain’s election campaign, as parties try to woo voters with their domestic policies.

That includes the Brexit Party led by veteran euroskeptic Nigel Farage, which published its policy pledges Friday. It’s calling for a “political revolution,” with policies including a written constitution for the U.K., abolition of Parliament’s unelected House of Lords, more public referendums and a cut in immigration to below 50,000 people a year, less than a quarter the current rate.