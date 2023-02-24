Farmer Mac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.4 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $178.1 million, or $13.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.6 million.
Farmer Mac shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.
