Farmer Mac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $43.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of $3.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.16 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $273.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $79.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $178.1 million, or $13.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $309.6 million.

Farmer Mac shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 11% in the last 12 months.

