Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet in September decided on a series of proposals including tighter restrictions on the use of pesticides and herbicides to protect insects, and on fertilizers to protect groundwater.

Farmers say the government should work with them and conservation groups to find ways to protect the environment while preserving the competitiveness of farms.

Merkel’s invited leaders of the movement to talks at the start of December.

