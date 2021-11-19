Almost half of India’s 1.4 billion people depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, and Modi’s decision last year to abolish the decades-old system of state-run wholesale markets in favor of more private sales — without any warning or consultation with those most affected — was met with immediate fury. Farmers, who make up a powerful voting bloc, said it would place too much power in the hands of large corporations and put at risk minimum price guarantees on key crops like rice and wheat. The government contended that more competition for crops could lead to higher prices for farmers, and make India more self-reliant.